At La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Koningin Wilhelmina Fonds is the recipient of a generous donation

The contribution comes in handy says Croes, a tireless Cancer Foundation volunteer, as the targeted group of Aruban residents is growing, parallel to the expenses involved.

Among the expenses noticeably increased, transportation of patients to treatment facilities, airline tickets to Colombia and the Netherlands for specialized procedures and stipends for those accompanying their loved ones for treatment abroad. These increases are putting a financial strain on the foundation.

According to Croes, this has not been a good year for the Cancer Foundation, funds are scarce, and the independent, unsubsidized organization, relying on the annual street collections and other community initiatives, is struggling to maintain the level of support services required.

The foundation, however, is very grateful to the generous Aruban community, but unfortunately, funds raised do not cover the yearly expenses, anymore.

The resort’s Green, Health & Safety Committee is hereby making a humble appeal to all other resorts and businesses on our Island to continue supporting the Koningin Wilhelmina Cancer Foundation, as it is a worthy cause, helping out cancer stricken children, women and men in our community.

In the words of Mother Therese: Give your Hands to Serve and your Heart to Love