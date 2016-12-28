Soul Beach Music Festival, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties. Festival goers will immerse themselves in Aruba's majestic oasis of culinary prowess, catch the rays of serene escapes and bask in the glow of a paradise just as beautiful as the people who inhabit it.

"Offering a collaboration of authentic culture and celebrated music, Aruba is thrilled to welcome such an impressive group of artists to our One happy island, including R&B sensation, Mary J. Blige. Hosted within the perfect island setting for an extraordinary 17th year, the Soul Beach Music Festival will create treasured memories and unique experiences for all our visiting guests," says Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.

Soul Beach Music Festival -Aruba - May 24-29, 2017

"The Soul Beach Music Festival is back in Aruba with some of the most talented performers in music today. We are so thrilled to announce that the internationally renowned vocalist Mary J. Blige will join us as a headliner, along with Superstar Usher and his unique collaboration with The Roots," said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.

The 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival will roll out more highly anticipated announcements of main stage performing artists in the weeks to come. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com.

Join the Soul Beach Music Festival community: follow them on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic and like the 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival on www.facebook.com/soulbeachmusic.

The 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; additional sponsors include Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Divi Resorts, Marriott Aruba Resort & Stellaris Casino, De Palm Tours, and Economy Car Rental.