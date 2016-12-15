“Aruba is pleased to host this electrifying festival, welcoming beloved icons such as Usher and The Roots to showcase their talents on our One happy island. We are looking forward to celebrating music and culture with this unique event, offering unforgettable experiences for all our international visitors to enjoy,” says Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.

“The 2017 festival is headlined by one of the most talented and exciting performers in music today. Usher’s first-ever Soul Beach appearance, along with The Roots featured performance, plus their unique on-stage collaboration with Usher, is sure to highlight a weekend of memorable experiences for the thousands of passionate tourists that join us on the beautiful island of Aruba for five days of Music, Celebration, and Sun,” said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.”

Soul Beach Music Festival, previously named #4 by USA Today readers’ choice “10 Best Caribbean Celebrations” and #1 “Caribbean Summer Festival” by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties. Festival goers will immerse themselves in Aruba’s majestic oasis of culinary prowess, catch the rays of serene escapes and bask in the glow of a paradise just as beautiful as the people who inhabit it.

The 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival will roll out more highly anticipated announcements of main stage performing artists in the weeks to come. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com.

