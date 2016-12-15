Feel the breeze and ‘get caught’ up with the 17th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba, featuring multi-award winner and worldwide phenomenon Usher and prolific Grammy award-winning icons The Roots, set to deliver amped-up main stage concert performances sure to make spirits soar this Memorial Day weekend, May 24-29, 2017.
“Aruba is pleased to host this electrifying festival, welcoming beloved icons such as Usher and The Roots to showcase their talents on our One happy island. We are looking forward to celebrating music and culture with this unique event, offering unforgettable experiences for all our international visitors to enjoy,” says Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.
“The 2017 festival is headlined by one of the most talented and exciting performers in music today. Usher’s first-ever Soul Beach appearance, along with The Roots featured performance, plus their unique on-stage collaboration with Usher, is sure to highlight a weekend of memorable experiences for the thousands of passionate tourists that join us on the beautiful island of Aruba for five days of Music, Celebration, and Sun,” said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.”
The 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival will roll out more highly anticipated announcements of main stage performing artists in the weeks to come.
The 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; additional sponsors include Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Divi Resorts, Marriott Aruba Resort & Stellaris Casino, De Palm Tours, and Economy Car Rental.