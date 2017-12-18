4th annual Cadushi Xmas Festival

Established in 2014 by young local entrepreneurs, Cadushi Festival started out as a small grass roots festival and has steadily grown in a very intuitive and natural way; this Christmas season celebrating their 8th event with even more participants and corners to explore. Among the many things you can expect will be a local arts, gifts, and farmers market, healthy food and drinks, meditation tent, creative workshops, inspiration cinema, local performers and much more.

Cadushi Festival is not just a market, it is an inspirational festival aimed at promoting a more conscious lifestyle and highlighting the importance of supporting local artists, artisans, farmers, small business owners and creatives in general, and inducing a feeling of community, connection, and abundant positive energy. Visitors will experience a unique and uplifting ambiance showing a different side of Aruba.

We hope to see you there! Find out more at www.cadushifestival.com