Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    4th annual Cadushi Xmas Festival

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    4th annual Cadushi Xmas Festival
    Dec. 18, 2017
    Cadushi Festival

    The 4th annual Cadushi Xmas Festival will take place this year on December 21st, 2017 from 4 - 11pm at Baranca di Yerba.

    Established in 2014 by young local entrepreneurs, Cadushi Festival started out as a small grass roots festival and has steadily grown in a very intuitive and natural way; this Christmas season celebrating their 8th event with even more participants and corners to explore. Among the many things you can expect will be a local arts, gifts, and farmers market, healthy food and drinks, meditation tent, creative workshops, inspiration cinema, local performers and much more. 

    Cadushi Festival is not just a market, it is an inspirational festival aimed at promoting a more conscious lifestyle and highlighting the importance of supporting local artists, artisans, farmers, small business owners and creatives in general, and inducing a feeling of community, connection, and abundant positive energy. Visitors will experience a unique and uplifting ambiance showing a different side of Aruba.

    We hope to see you there! Find out more at www.cadushifestival.com

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Cadushi Festival
    Local Arts
    Healthy Food and drinks
    Farmers Market