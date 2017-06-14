6-Course Taste of Art charity dinner with artist Elvis Tromp at lovely Hadicurari Restaurant

On Saturday, June 17, six wonderful courses, paired with superb wines, will be served to discerning guests. Seated either on the beach or on the porch of stunning, ocean-view Hadicurari, these guests will be treated to live music during dinner and will be presented with a dinner plate by the hand of Elvis Tromp, a self-taught artist, afterwards. This unique dinner plate depicts Hadicurari, the home of the fishermen of Aruba; starting June 17th, the plate may also be bought for $ 35.--.

Executive Chef Ronald van Hasenbroek is greatly looking forward to the charity dinner of which part of the proceeds will go towards SABA, the foundation of homes for Aruba’s elderly. "It’s going to be a wonderful evening," he predicts.

Are you interested in participating in this wonderful food and wine pairing event, please call 586-2288 or 594-2774 to make your reservations or you can mail to hadicurari@arubawineanddine.com.

Click here to download the flyer!