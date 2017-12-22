Language
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    A Great Start of the New Year at The Sopranos Piano Bar
    Dec. 22, 2017
    Sopranos Piano Bar New Year

    Going out with a bang and welcoming in the New Year with a great party: that is what The Sopranos Piano Bar in the Arawak Garden is aiming for on December 31.

    The New Year's Eve celebration at the popular piano bar is going to be a blast, culminating in a champagne toast at midnight.

    Everyone who is wearing a smile is welcome, there is no entry fee.

    New Year Sopranos Piano Bar

    Fabulous piano man Greg Asadoorian will play his fantastic music starting at 9 pm; the music will continue until 2 am, so that all revelers will go home satisfied and ready for a super 2018.

    You can find The Sopranos Piano Bar in the Arawak Garden across from the Barceló Resort on the hi-rise strip.

    New Year Sopranos Piano Bar

