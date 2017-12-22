A Great Start of the New Year at The Sopranos Piano Bar

The New Year's Eve celebration at the popular piano bar is going to be a blast, culminating in a champagne toast at midnight.

Everyone who is wearing a smile is welcome, there is no entry fee.

Fabulous piano man Greg Asadoorian will play his fantastic music starting at 9 pm; the music will continue until 2 am, so that all revelers will go home satisfied and ready for a super 2018.

You can find The Sopranos Piano Bar in the Arawak Garden across from the Barceló Resort on the hi-rise strip.