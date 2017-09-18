Acclaimed Connoisseur of Wines, Master Sommelier, Michael Jordan visits Aruba for an exclusive Wine Boot Camp & Dinner

With a room fully booked, consisting out of 40 people in the wine industry on the island, this Boot Camp was a complete success. The Master Sommelier gave an intense 2 days Boot Camp were participants had the opportunity to broaden their wine knowledge and learned new information on wines.

To finalize the Master Sommelier’s visit, Hyatt Regency Aruba together with Jackson Family Wines hosted a Wine & Degustation night where Hyatt’s Executive Chef, Vincent Pellegrini joined Michael Jordan to create an exclusive experience of wine and food pairing.

The evening at Hyatt Regency Aruba brought together premium wines with different portions of the Chef’s signature dishes. Michael Jordan was on-hand to present the wines and lead the conversation about the evening's plates along with Executive Chef Vincent Pellegrini.

Michael Jordan holds a Master Sommelier diploma from the Court of Master Sommelier as well as a Certified Wine Educator diploma from the Society of Wine Educators and is one of only 15 people in the world to hold both these diplomas.

Michael Jordan’s nickname "Sommelier for the People" comes from his down-to-earth style of teaching about wine. "It’s already complicated enough," said Michael. "I think we need to simplify it a bit and make it accessible for people so they can just enjoy it. That’s kind of one of my missions." Michael understands how casual wine-drinkers can become overwhelmed by learning about the beverage.

Participants of the Boot Camp and dinner guests were very pleased with Michael Jordan’s visit. Boot Camp participants working in the service industry gained a lot of new wine knowledge and learned more about selling techniques to implement here on Aruba. A seminar like this is of high importance to the island of Aruba by educating the people in the service community to better serve all island visitors on a higher level.