Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    All you want for Christmas is Bugaloe!

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    All you want for Christmas is Bugaloe!
    Dec. 18, 2017
    Bugaloe

    The holiday season is here, and what better way to celebrate than with the best live music, ocean views and awesome food and drink specials? Visit Bugaloe for a Christmas celebration to remember. 

    Come to Bugaloe on December 25th, for a delicious Christmas special and the best sunset views of the island. During the famous Happy Hours from 5-6pm and 10-11pm the Bugaloe Entertainers will sing your all time favorite Christmas songs that will make you want to dance for sure! On Tuesday December 26th the Joyride band will complete the Christmas celebrations with their live performance from 7pm till 10pm. Believe us, you do not want to miss out on this one!

    With beach views, the ocean breeze, and toe-tapping music to keep you dancing all night long, Bugaloe is the place to be this holiday season.

    Bugaloe is open all day from 7:30am till midnight and located at De Palm Pier between the Riu Hotel and the Hilton Resort. On December 24th Bugaloe will be closing early at 7pm (kitchen closes at 6pm). To reserve your place at this Christmas celebration, call +297 586 2233 or send an email to info@bugaloe.com

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Bugaloe
    Christmas Celebration