All you want for Christmas is Bugaloe!

Come to Bugaloe on December 25th, for a delicious Christmas special and the best sunset views of the island. During the famous Happy Hours from 5-6pm and 10-11pm the Bugaloe Entertainers will sing your all time favorite Christmas songs that will make you want to dance for sure! On Tuesday December 26th the Joyride band will complete the Christmas celebrations with their live performance from 7pm till 10pm. Believe us, you do not want to miss out on this one!

With beach views, the ocean breeze, and toe-tapping music to keep you dancing all night long, Bugaloe is the place to be this holiday season.

Bugaloe is open all day from 7:30am till midnight and located at De Palm Pier between the Riu Hotel and the Hilton Resort. On December 24th Bugaloe will be closing early at 7pm (kitchen closes at 6pm). To reserve your place at this Christmas celebration, call +297 586 2233 or send an email to info@bugaloe.com.