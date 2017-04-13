Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort successfully retains their Master EarthCheck Certification

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort is the first hotel in Aruba to acquire this certification and has retained this status for more than 15 continuous years, which they are very proud of.

This certification offers a wide range of solutions for the tourism industry regarding environmental issues. The resort wants to ensure a bright future for our planet and adhering to these guidelines is the least they believe they can do. The EarthCheck Award provides guests with an example of how much they value sustainability. Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort will proudly continue following these guidelines and hopefully they can inspire other businesses to join as well.