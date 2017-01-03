Amsterdam Manor held a special Christmas dinner for the clients of Cas Sjabururi

This year 20 of their clients and leaders had the opportunity to celebrate the 10th consecutive year that Amsterdam Manor offers this special invitation to this foundation, as a token of gratitude to their efforts in this area and to contribute with their client's well-being and quality of life.

This house was founded on the 1st of January of 1988 and their aim is to teach their clients how to develop themselves into becoming as independent as possible, as per their own capacities. At the moment, the inhabitants of Cas Sjabururi are all adults between the ages of 30 to 60. Amsterdam Manor recognizes the value of the work, the commitment and the love that Cas Sjabururi pours into their clients and that's why the Christmas dinner is a simple but significant way to let them feel appreciated as they pampered them throughout the night with wonderful service and exquisite food.