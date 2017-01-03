Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Amsterdam Manor held a special Christmas dinner for the clients of Cas Sjabururi

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Amsterdam Manor held a special Christmas dinner for the clients of Cas Sjabururi
    Jan. 3, 2017
    On the 19th of December, the clients of Cas Sjabururi had a very special Christmas dinner at the Tulip Brasserie Restaurant, courtesy of Amsterdam Manor. Cas Sjabururi is a foundation that was established to offer care, guide and education to people with intellectual limitations.

    This year 20 of their clients and leaders had the opportunity to celebrate the 10th consecutive year that Amsterdam Manor offers this special invitation to this foundation, as a token of gratitude to their efforts in this area and to contribute with their client's well-being and quality of life.

    This house was founded on the 1st of January of 1988 and their aim is to teach their clients how to develop themselves into becoming as independent as possible, as per their own capacities. At the moment, the inhabitants of Cas Sjabururi are all adults between the ages of 30 to 60. Amsterdam Manor recognizes the value of the work, the commitment and the love that Cas Sjabururi pours into their clients and that's why the Christmas dinner is a simple but significant way to let them feel appreciated as they pampered them throughout the night with wonderful service and exquisite food.

