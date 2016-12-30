Language
Map of Aruba
    Amsterdam Manor held their last beach Beach-Clean Up for 2016

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Dec. 30, 2016
    On Wednesday, December 28th, Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort held their last beach clean-up for the year. This is an activity that takes place every Wednesday throughout the year and is a way to help maintain the beach right in front of its property in the highest of standards, as also a way to raise awareness about the environment among its employees as well as among its guests.

    This Green Initiative held to close the year in a productive and positive way was attended by the staff of the resort, as well as it had the pleasure of having the participation of 19 distinguished guests of the resort. These 19 environment heroes who were kind and committed enough to take some precious time out of their vacation and who invested it into this noble cause.

    The Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort would like to thank the staff and guests of the resort who made this beach clean-up a success, and also send special regards to the people that throughout the year help keeping Aruba clean, especially those committed to invest their time and love into Eagle Beach.  

