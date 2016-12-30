Amsterdam Manor held their last beach Beach-Clean Up for 2016

This Green Initiative held to close the year in a productive and positive way was attended by the staff of the resort, as well as it had the pleasure of having the participation of 19 distinguished guests of the resort. These 19 environment heroes who were kind and committed enough to take some precious time out of their vacation and who invested it into this noble cause.

The Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort would like to thank the staff and guests of the resort who made this beach clean-up a success, and also send special regards to the people that throughout the year help keeping Aruba clean, especially those committed to invest their time and love into Eagle Beach.