Amsterdam Manor is organizing their 3rd International 10K Race

This year, just like the last time, the funds raised during the event will be donated to the Red Cross Aruba, organization that is celebrating their 60th anniversary of existence and service to the island. Therefore, the Amsterdam Manor is also offering the possibility for everyone who would like to make a donation for this cause, and at the end of the event, the Amsterdam Manor will match the raised amount and give it as a donation on behalf of the Amsterdam Manor. As it has happened in the previous years, Foundation Sjabururi will be present to support the event and they will be handing out the medals to the participants as they cross the finish line, and finally yet importantly, the employees of the Amsterdam Manor will be positioned at the water posts along the race to provide assistance and support.

This is an open invitation for everyone to come and support the 3rd edition of the International Amsterdam Manor 10K race & 5K fun run/walk considering the importance the Red Cross Aruba has within our community.

Participation fees are as follow: Locals runners Afl. 25, International runners US $25. Registration includes 1 Amsterdam Manor 2017 Dri-Fit Shirt (Sleeve/sleeveless), 1 Amsterdam Manor 2017 Bib number, 1 Amsterdam Manor 2017 medal, fresh fruits and beverages at the finish line. There will be special prizes raffled among the participants and MVC Eagle Beach is offering the participants a special 15% discount at their famous restaurant Tulip Caribbean Brasserie, especially since the race will be on Father’s Day.

You can register at the Amsterdam Manor, or you can register and pay online with your credit card. For those who Pre-register online and want to pay later, will have to do this at MVC Eagle Beach by J.E. Irausquin Blv. 240 ask for Mrs. Suzanne Verbrugge or Ms. Varsha Ramdin. Please keep in mind that participation is only possible and guaranteed after the fee has been paid.

For more information ‘Like’ their Facebook Page y keep informed about this event.

Pre-registration link: (https://registration.mylaps.com/manor-walk--run-2017/)