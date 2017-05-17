Language
    Amsterdam Manor participated at the AHATA Reimagine Challenge ‘Recycled Art Competition’

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    May. 17, 2017
    Amsterdam Manor recycled art

    During the month of May, AHATA organized their 15th Recycled Art competition. This competition aims to promote and raise awareness regarding recyclables. The Recycled Art competition drew a big crowd and showed everyone how common household items can be re-used in various ways to create art.

    Understanding the importance of recycling, the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort and MVC Eagle Beach both held their own internal recycling challenge where the winners were able to represent the hotels at the Art Competition with their winning pieces of art. 

    fb-_table-_giovanni_lasso Amsterdam Manor Art  fb-_peter_van_sloot Amsterdam Manor Art   

    The submitted pieces of recycled art had to comply to strict guidelines such as only being able to use certain materials: foam, cans, plastic, paper, glass and cardboard. Additionally, paint or glue were allowed in order to give each item its own pizzazz. The use of new or recently bought materials such as sand, pebbles, plants, driftwood or any other natural materials were allowed as well. The judges who arbitrated the Recycled Art competition took into consideration the different ways materials were used along with the creativity of each artist.

    mnt_marcelino_jacobs-_table_chair-_burger_meat_mold Amsterdam Manor Art  garbage-_mnt_-marcelino_jacobs Amsterdam Manor Art  Amsterdam Manor recycled art

    The exhibition was open to the public at UNOCA, (stadionweg #21) from Monday the 8th of May, to Friday the 12th of May and admission was free. Amsterdam Manor participated with different groups of employees who worked together to make the pieces that were on display during the exhibit. Here are some of the participants.

    • roof lamp – Marlenny Quinche
    • mini grill – Vale Croes and Marcelino Jacobs
    • The pink one is for food waste/ compost – Marcelino Jacobs, Franchesca Heinze and Armin Croes
    • 1 tables and chair – Marcelino Jacobs
    • 1 Table – Giovanni Lasso
    • Cake stand – Marcelino Jacobs
    • Burger beef mold – Marcelino Jacobs
    • Garbage bin made of plastic bottles – Marcelino Jacobs
    • Menu on bottle of Patron – Peter van Slooten
    • Cut bottles for straw and such purposes – Peter van Sloot

    Amsterdam Manor recycled art   fb-on_table-_peter_van_sloot._hanging-_giovanni_lasso Amsterdam Manor Art

