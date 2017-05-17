Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Amsterdam Manor retains their certificacion of EarthCheck Master

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Amsterdam Manor retains their certificacion of EarthCheck Master
    May. 17, 2017
    Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

    EarthCheck is the world's leading scientific benchmarking, advisory and certification group for travel and tourism since 1987. Their purpose is to help businesses, communities and governments deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travelers to visit, live, work and play.

    Amsterdam Manor was the first resort on Aruba to earn an EarthCheck certification and this year they were able to retain their title, which ratifies that the property has a world leader position in sustainable tourism and it confirms the continuous dedication and evaluation of the EarthCheck certification.

    earthcheck_platinum_certified-2017.png

    This platform offers help and support to the travel and tourism industry, giving them the possibility to navigate the future with tranquility as they offer them different solutions and products. Products that are built with the expertise of 25 years of scientific investigations and that have helped their clients to save over $500 Million Australian Dollars worldwide.

    The EarthCheck Master Achievement Award helps communicate to our guests that we are committed to the highest sustainability standards. These standards are based on science, and this achievement is a source of inspiration and pride for us all here at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort.

