    Annual Team Member Recognition at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    Feb. 2, 2018
    The yearend reception recognizing the resort’s top-performers from among team members took place at the Grand Caribbean Ballroom over refreshments and delectable hors d’oeuvres, at the end of the work day on a recent Friday.

    Team members whose performance excelled during 2017 were publicly praised and presented with a much-deserved certificate of excellence. The Winners of the Year for 2017 were: Norma Lacle and Suzanne Beaumont, Food & Beverage; Anselmo Webb, Kitchen; Sofia Palacios, Pool, Beach & Spa; Vicaria Rafael, Front Desk; Dexter Scott, Engineering; Karminah Samingoen, Human Resources, and Fernando Giraldo, Housekeeping.

    Their respective department heads contributed to the evening’s program by sharing heart-warming stories and anecdotes describing the special characteristics displayed by the winners, which earned them the coveted recognition.

    Among resort top supervisors Jorge Barros, Food & Beverage; Grace Geerman, Rooms; Eugenille De Marchena, Administration, and Benito Croes, Kitchen. The diligent team members distinguished themselves during 2017 demonstrating excellent leadership and optimal function, winning them the Supervisor of the Year distinction.

    Among department managers, Marilu Erasmus, Food & Beverage; Marielle Smeets, Rooms; Angelique Croes, Administration, and Ckaren de la Cruz, Reservations, won top honors as Managers of the Year for their impeccable work ethics and the effective management of their departments.

    General ManagerHans-Georg Roehrbein congratulated the winners in his welcome address, calling them the frontline heroes of the operational opportunities; he acknowledged the challenges faced when managing their departments’ teams, revenues, costs and customer relations, in a resort which runs very high occupancies at all time.  

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is one of the island’s leading brands and it recognizes valuable contributions made by team members at all levels of the operation, once a month, and then again at the end of the year, presenting top honors.

    As one of the most recognized names in the hospitality industry here, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino offers travelers a world of authentic experiences, by virtue of its local team members and how they continue to innovate while safeguarding traditional Aruban hospitality.

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino aspires to shape experiences in which every guest and every team member feels cared for, valued, and respected.

