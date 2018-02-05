Appreciation Day at La Cabana Beach Resort Focuses on the Resort’s Pursuit of Excellence

Najjar, welcomed the associates warmly acknowledging their many contributions and the total commitment of team members to guests and colleagues.

The hotel tracks its customer satisfaction scores via Medallia, he reiterated, and because Medallia is an effective customer experience management system, it faithfully captures feedback from all guests, transforming the data into insight, in real time.

Going down the list of accomplishments for 2017, new goals were set for the coming year and some of the resort’s core values were reviewed, addressing the Why, How and What, of La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, on its journey towards making guests feel at home, sharing the passion of hospitality with them, promptly responding to all their needs, assuring their safety and security, conveying total reliability and trust and making them feel special.

Among Medallia’s Most Mentioned Associate per department: Front Desk, Roderick Martis; PBX: Sheryl D’arsie and Alexandra Werleman; Housekeeping: Yolanda Boekhoudt; Engineering: Ricky Lont; Security: James William; Activities/Health Club: Nixon Castillo; Food & Beverage: Gareth Rosa and Roshaline Croes; Owners Services: Desiree Henriquez; Accounting: David de Cuba & Mauro Yanes; Bluegreen: Carolyne Geerman and Exec Office: Jessica Franken.

Among Medallia’s Most Mentioned resort wide: Angel Santos, who received a handsome reward for his brilliant job performance.

The gathering also acknowledged Perfect Attendance: Mildred Clemencia; Top F&B Sellers: Vicente Guerrero, Manolo Valdez and Jandor Lampe, and the Kitchen’s Most Improved: Maria Maduro.

Among distinctions at the Front Desk: Nicole Ramirez; Geegee Jaranilla and Janet Reid who excelled at check-ins, check-outs and upselling.

Other accomplishments praised included: Most Requested Housekeeper: Nicolasa Ventura; Most Requested Housekeeping Supervisor: Dolores Flores; Fastest Engineering Response: Adilio Diaz & Ainsley Murray. Fastest Security Response: Christ Carolina & Marlon Clemencia.

The Best Themed Luncheon was orchestrated by the Accounting.

Major other recognitions, announced previously, went to 2017 Associate, Supervisor, Manager & Team of the Year namely to Nixon Castillo, Annuar Kock, Dave van der Veen, Gisela Pallares, and the 4th floor housekeeping team.

The gathering also lauded Jason Martijn, the person behind the Thumbs Up Program; Elvin Figaroa and Sandra Gacusan who helped with graduates; the Social Committee/ Green & Health Committee/ ET / and Safety Committee, in addition to two Most Improved Departments: Owners Services, and Housekeeping; the department scoring highest AOS scores: HR/Exec office, rounded up the list, as all winner received a round of applause, and token of appreciation.

Associates responded with great enthusiasm as the resort’s mission statement and values were shared. At the end of the assembly, this year’s Carnival Queen was elected from among five candidates, at the Pata Pata Bar. Queen Lixandra Geerman, with Prince Nixon & Pancho Alexis, from Activities, joined candiadates Azucena Struikelblok, Housekeeping; Nicole Ramirez, Front Office; Miriam Fernandez and Maria Maduro, Food & Beverage, dancing and having fun with Quality Brass Band, inviting resort guests to the party.