Arion Wine Company, Wente Vineyards & Papiamento Restaurant Present Fundacion Guia Mi with a Generous Donation

“We’re very pleased with the results,” said Govert van der Hout, “the tournament attracted generous sponsors and 124 golf players, who contributed enthusiastically to a great social cause.”

Arion Wine Company organizes the exciting tournament annually, with the active participation of Eric Wente, of Wente Vineyards, as the golf tournament host. Together with Papiamento Restaurant the partners present a multi-tiered event over the course of a weekend.

Eric Wente and his wife arrived on the island a few days ahead of time, and stayed at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. The following day, Wente met a group of select restaurateurs on the island, and guided a food and wine pairing for the students of University of Aruba. He also visited Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and participated in a staff pre-meal briefing, talking about his wines and introducing the Wente Vineyard “Charles Wetmore” Cabernet Sauvignon, a 100% single vineyard Cabernet, from the Charles Wetmore Vineyard in Livermore Valley. The Vineyard was named after one of Livermore’s most prominent pioneers, California’s first Agricultural Commissioner, renowned for planting vine cuttings from many of Bordeaux’s top Chateaux in the Livermore Valley in the 1800s.

The main event, the Golf Tournament, opened with a golfers’ cocktail reception, over delicious bites and free flowing wines held in the newly expanded garden at Papiamento Restaurant. Eric Wente greeted guests warmly, especially the representative of Fundacion Guia Mi, the recipients of the collected funds, who shed light on the mission and work of the not-for-profit organization.

A full day of much-enjoyed golf followed, with a 12 Noon shotgun start. Players were treated to a sumptuous lunch prepared by Papiamento Restaurant, paired with a nicely chilled bottle of Wente Vineyards wine.

At the award banquet at Tierra Del Sol, on the pool deck overlooking the California lighthouse, at sunset, players enjoyed a buffet of soups and sandwiches as Govert van der Hout, Arion Wine Company, Eric Wente, Director of Golf, Oliver Riding and Golf Pro James Kiley, of Tierra del Sol, handed attractive awards and prizes to three pairs of top winners, Ruben Goedhoop and Gregory Croeze in the first place, father & son duo Mike and Maurice DeIisle in second, and Nigel Nedd and Luis Camara, in third.

According v/d Hout, the date for next year‘s golf tournament has been set, and preparations will begin shortly.

As Mr. van der Hout and the Ellis family presented the check of the tournament proceeds to Fundacion Guia Mi, he explained that the key to the tournament’s success is the consistent collaboration between Arion Wine Company, Wente Vineyards and Papiamento Restaurant, with the golf course pitching in with an overall positive experience. “Every year the players really enjoy themselves, and the event delivers on its promise to bring the community together for a good cause,” van der Hout concluded.

Fundacion Guia Mi is a foundation that has custody of minors when a child is in danger, by neglect, abuse or sexual abuse. A social worker of Fundacion Guia Mi can be appointed by the judge as a family guardian; the social worker guides the child, his/her family and other people involved, where the goal is to solve the problems in the family and that the child can live with her/his parents without guidance.

The tournament was sponsored by: Aruba Airport Authority, Aruba Bank, AIB Bank N.V., ALBO Aruba, ASD, Bright Bakery, Complete Logistics, Guardian Group Fatum, Nagico Aruba NV, Oduber and Kan, Plus Accountants, Setar, Garage Cordia, Robertson Fire Protection, Aruba Happy Rentals, Pro-Tec, Tundruk and Tri Bike Aruba.