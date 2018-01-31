Aruba’s Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Named One of World’s Best - Again

Complementing the repeat performance, this year the adults-only resort is the only Caribbean property to make the highly coveted list. Coupled with this major accolade, for the third year in a row, Bucuti & Tara is also named the No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean.

Bucuti & Tara has long catered to lovers. On a typical day, couples hail from 25 countries worldwide. With fastidious attention to detail, a dream beach setting and commitment to offering a forward-thinking guest experience such as the resort’s new Healthy Hour, Bucuti has steadily been honored for its reputation as one of the world’s best and most romantic resorts for more than a decade.

Rounding out these honors, Bucuti & Tara is recognized in the Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean and its signature hospitality is once again acknowledged as a Top Hotel for Service in the Caribbean.

The winners were based on millions of reviews submitted in a single year from TripAdvisor users worldwide. In the 16th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognized 8,095 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide.

"This year's Travelers' Choice awards for Hotels recognize thousands of exceptional accommodations that received the highest marks for value, service, amenities and overall experience from travelers worldwide," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications. "Whether you're looking for a great value hotel in a popular city, a luxurious beachfront splurge, or a romantic honeymoon getaway, millions of reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community informed this list of winners that will inspire and help travelers plan and book their next amazing trip."

“Being named TripAdvisor’s No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean for the third year running and being the only Caribbean property named to the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in the World is a testament to the amazing dedication of our entire staff of associates at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort,” said Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “We strive to provide the most memorable vacations to our guests and thank them for giving us this great honor to represent Aruba and the Caribbean on the world stage.”

Bucuti’s dedicated staff of hospitality professionals who provide the resort’s signature unparalleled vacation experience have received additional honors this year. These awards include 10Best Hotels in Caribbean by USA TODAY, Condé Nast Readers’ Choice “Best Hotels in the Caribbean,” and Ewald Biemans was named “Caribbean’s Best Hotelier” by Caribbean Journal.

