Aruba’s National Day, dia di Himno & Bandera, observed at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino

The function at the Chit Chat Cafe included Aruban food, Aruban music and Aruban décor including the solemn singing of Aruba Dushi Tera, the national anthem, at the beginning of the work day, which contributed to the unforgettable ambiance, throughout the holiday. The festive luncheon rounded up the delightful national experience at Aruba’s most active resort, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, which shared Aruba’s cultural bounty with guests and associates, on Dia di Himno & Bandera.