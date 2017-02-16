Aruba Aloe Now Offers Sugar Cubes at All Stores & Rolls Out Improved Packaging

These recent developments are a result of Aruba Aloe truly listening to the feedback of its respected clients, and promptly responding to their needs and desires.

Aruba Aloe Sugar Cubes were first rolled out in the beginning of 2016, initially only available at a few of the company's shops. Infused with moisturizing shea butter and formulated to gently exfoliate the skin, the paraben-free Sugar Cubes quickly became popular. Recognizing the high demand for the cubes, Aruba Aloe is now making them available for purchase in all its stores. Now everybody can more easily enjoy this delightful bath product, which comes in six equally popular varieties: Peachy, Piña Colada, Sweet Orange, Lemon, Ocean Mist, and Aruba Ariba.

Aruba Aloe has also switched its travel-sized bottles for travel-sized tubes. The switch came about as a response to customer feedback that the lotions were difficult to extract from the bottles. The tubes are much more user-friendly, and will ensure that clients get as much satisfaction from Aruba Aloe's products as possible.

Jessica Posner, marketing manager for Aruba Aloe, commented, “Not only are we proud to bring these changes to the public, but we're also proud of our team, which put in the extra effort to execute these changes.” She added, “Aruba Aloe appreciates the feedback it receives from clients. This feedback is important in keeping us on our toes so we can continue to provide the highest level of excellence—and continue to be Aruba's pride.”

The company cordially invites the community to visit its facility in Hato to enjoy a free Museum & Factory Tour, where the whole family can learn more about Aruba Aloe and why it is indeed considered to be Aruba's pride.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).