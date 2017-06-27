Aruba Aloe Passes FDA and ISO Inspections with Flying Colors

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards for companies, acknowledging compliance with certifications that are highly respected all over the world. After a rigorous auditing process in April 2015, Aruba Aloe became one of the first companies in the Antilles to earn two certifications from the International Organization for Standardization: the ISO 9001 certification for the high quality of its management system, and the ISO 13485 certification for demonstrating that it meets the requirements to produce high-quality medical products, namely the Alhydran creams. In order to hold on to its certifications, Aruba Aloe must undergo an annual inspection by ISO auditors, which it passed this year with flying colors, thereby holding on firmly to both of these prestigious certifications.

In order to sell its products in the United States, especially the products like sunscreens that are considered drugs in the USA, Aruba Aloe is under constant scrutiny of the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and in April this year the FDA spent a full week in Aruba to do an on-site inspection of Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. Aruba Aloe successfully passed this inspection as well giving the company the green light to continue distributing and promoting its products in the U.S. This is significant given that Aruba Aloe hopes to gain a stronger foothold in the American market.

According to marketing manager Jessica Posner, “Both inspections have shown that Aruba Aloe is operating with the highest standards to deliver its wide array of products of premium quality. I can't say enough about our wonderful staff members, who day in and day out, diligently take the steps to ensure that standards are always met. A huge thank you to this awesome team!”

Managing director Remko Van der Veldt points out that Aruba Aloe's goal for this year is to prove that a true Aruban company can indeed become a globally operating company. “Passing both the FDA and ISO inspections this year will only serve to help us in achieving our goal of going global.” He adds, “Aruba Aloe products have become the pride of Aruba, and as we go increasingly global, we aim to spread the pride of our beautiful island to all corners of the world.”

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).