Aruba Aloe Sponsors Aruban Police with Sunscreen for Carnival

The gesture is a fitting one. Members of the Aruban police force put in many long hours in the direct sun during Carnival festivities, helping to provide a safe environment for the community. Likewise, Aruba Aloe's sponsorship will help protect officers' skin against the damaging rays of the sun during daytime parades, providing safety, just in a different way.

The generous sponsorship also serves to set an example for the community, reminding people how important it is to wear sunscreen. Through public awareness, Aruba Aloe hopes to convey the importance of wearing sunscreen to help keep ultraviolet rays from damaging the skin. The company also aims to educate the community about how often sunscreen should be applied (approximately every 2 hours), how it should be used even on cloudy days, and how everyone should use it regardless of skin type.

Aruba Aloe offers a line of sunscreens formulated with a unique blend of 100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel and nourishing Vitamin E, ensuring that the skin is not just protected from the sun, but also stays smooth and moisturized. The company also offers a wide range of after-sun products to help soothe and heal skin that has undergone prolonged exposure to the sun.

Just like all of Aruba Aloe's products, the company's sunscreens are made in Aruba from Aloe plants grown in the company's very own plantation in Hato. Carrying out the island's Aloe tradition for over 125 years, Aruba Aloe is the pride of Aruba and its people. It's certainly fitting that Aruba Aloe's sunscreen will play a role this year in Carnival, another source of pride for islanders.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).