Aruba Aloe's Deodorant Collection is Back, Along with New Aluminum-Free Options with refreshing scents!

Over the last period Aruba Aloe took the time and the opportunity to further improve one of the favorite products in its product portfolio. The packaging has been revamped, the roller improved and the Aruba Aloe's R&D team created two new aluminum-free deodorants, one for men and one for women.

According to Jessica Posner, marketing manager for Aruba Aloe, “One of the biggest benefits of our new aluminum-free formulas is that they are extra skin-friendly for all skin types.”

The new aluminum-free formulas have a few other great benefits as well. They are both enhanced with refreshing scents (a musky scent for men, cucumber-melon scent for women), they dry quickly, and they are paraben-free.

The two new deodorants will join with a few originals—Antiperspirant Extra Dry Deodorant for Men, Antiperspirant Extra Dry Deodorant for Women, and Antiperspirant Powder Fresh Deodorant for Women—to comprise Aruba Aloe's refreshed deodorant collection. All of Aruba Aloe's deodorants contain the natural, nourishing benefits of 100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel from Aruba, especially advantageous in calming irritated skin after shaving.

Aruba Aloe's deodorants rank as some of the top favorite products of locals. This is one of the reasons that the company had a special interest in improving the packaging and bringing the community aluminum-free options. Considered the pride of Aruba, the company always looks for ways to offer products that appeal to locals as much as island guests.

Posner added, “We are proud of our team, who put in an impressive effort to roll out our improved deodorant collection. Our team's hard work and dedication are the keys to maintaining our reputation as a company that constantly looks for opportunities to grow and expand its offerings.”

Aruba Aloe invites clients who've been missing its line of deodorants to visit any Aruba Aloe store and stock up. Don't forget to try the new aluminum-free formulas.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).