Aruba Aloe's Flag & Anthem Day Celebration a Huge Success

The celebration was a major success, drawing an impressive number of attendees looking to celebrate national pride in a fun, family-friendly way.

The celebration took place at Aruba Aloe's Factory, Museum, and Store in Hato, with free guided tours of the factory and museum, traditional steel pan music as well as entertainment by DJ Chris & Sodo y Cuero, face-painting, pony rides in the Aloe fields, and food and Aloe smoothies provided by Blue Eyes Catering and The Little One.

Aruba Aloe's managing director, Remko van der Veldt, shared, “We couldn't be happier with the turnout…it was packed! We're delighted that so many members of the community joined us in celebrating Aruba's unique identity, which certainly includes its rich Aloe tradition that we at Aruba Aloe have been carrying out for more than 125 years. We extend a warm thanks to everyone for coming and making this event such a success.”

As part of the celebration, Aruba Aloe launched a very special promotion in its Hato store in honor of Flag and Anthem Day—all prices were in Aruban florins. Marketing manager Jessica Posner commented, “The promotion was a great success. On this national holiday that celebrates Aruban pride, we thought it was only fitting to give our clients the opportunity to really stock up on all their favorite Aruba Aloe products, which have become Aruba's pride.”

Those who missed the event can pass by the facility in Hato anytime to enjoy the free curated tour of the Museum and Factory. Tours are offered every 15 minutes, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm, and Saturday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. The tour highlights the history of Aloe cultivation on Aruba and unveils the entire manufacturing process, from the hand-cutting of the Aloe leaves to the packaging of the final products.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 16 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).