Aruba Aloe's International Award-Winning Soap Bar Now Available in All Stores

“We are especially pleased to be rolling out our new Dream Bar at all our stores. It's a product with a story behind it, and we're proud to share this story with our clientele,” explained Jessica Posner, marketing manager for Aruba Aloe.

The story behind the Dream soap goes back to May 2016. The Aruba Aloe R&D team specifically developed the soap and the fragrance for the “Soapers' Showcase” competition at the Handcrafted Soap & Cosmetic Guild's Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida. Infused with a unique, dreamy scent, the soap took first place in the “Melt & Pour Best Scent” category.

According to Aruba Aloe's managing director, Remko van der Veldt “Aruba Aloe's foray into soapmaking started in 2015. I am so proud of our local development & production team at our factory in Hato for creating this winning scent and would like to take this opportunity once more to congratulate them for this win”. The win not only gave the Aruba Aloe brand great exposure, but also served as an achievement for the island. Van der Veldt adds, “Successes like this attest to the fact that Aruba is indeed home to some of the best Aloe Vera products in the world and home of an outstanding local development & production team whom are able to create price winning products.”

Dream is the latest addition to Aruba Aloe's growing line of handmade soap bars, lovingly formulated with ultra-moisturizing 100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel, extracted by hand from the company's own Aloe Vera plants. All handmade soap bars are vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free.

At the moment Aruba Aloe's soap products are made at its Main Street factory in downtown Oranjestad, but because of the growth in the demand for the products Aruba Aloe is in the process of relocating their soap factory to the Hato facility where the production capacity can be expanded.

Aruba Aloe cordially invites both locals and island guests to visit its state-of-the-art facility in Hato to enjoy its factory and museum tour and soon the soapmaking process firsthand.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).