ARUBA ANNOUNCES CARIBBEAN’S LARGEST VOW RENEWAL

The event’s chic ambiance and décor will be inspired by real destination weddings in Aruba, and couples are encouraged to embrace their inner bride and groom – donning white attire with pops of Caribbean color. Participants will enjoy a complimentary ceremony with champagne, hors d’oeuvres and local music.

“From the Empire State Building to Times Square, Aruba has brought its world-famous love and happiness to some of the most iconic U.S. locations in recent years,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “This year, Aruba is pleased to share romance and warmth at Eagle Beach, one of the most beloved spots on our "One happy island.”

A true destination-wide initiative, more than 10 hoteliers are offering vacation specials to those who choose to Renew Their I Do’s in Aruba this August.

Resort Name: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba

Offer: Romance Package - accommodations in a Honeymoon Suite (based on availability) or Superior Studio with Jacuzzi, bottle of champagne upon arrival, a champagne breakfast in bed, a romantic cruise, a romantic dinner at Passions on the Beach, two complimentary Amsterdam Manor bath robes and his and hers Passions on the Beach flip flops

Booking Window: Now through August 31, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through December 22, 2017 (three-night minimum)

Redeem: For reservations, contact toll free reservations: 1-800-969-2310 or reservations@amsterdammanor.com; booking code: ATAVOW2017

Resort Name: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Offer: Romance Bliss Package

Booking Window: Now through July 30, 2017

Travel Dates: August 1 through 15, 2017, must stay four consecutive nights

Redeem: Use promotional code HON in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation at http://www.marriott.com, or call 1-800-228-9290 in the US and ask for promotional code HON

Resort Name: Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba

Offer: Complimentary “Romance Breakfast” and upgrade to Romance Casita

Booking Window: Now through September 30, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through September 30, 2017

Redeem: Email ‘BoardwalkIDo’ to info@boardwalkaruba.com

Resort Name: Brickell Bay Beach Club and Spa

Offer: On the day of the vow renewal guests will receive one bottle of champagne and one remembrance photo of the couple

Booking Window: Now through August 31, 2017

Travel Dates: August 1 through August 31, 2017

Redeem: http://www.brickellbayaruba.com

Resort Name: Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

Offer: Luxe five-night ($1565) or seven-night ($2136) romance package in an oceanfront one-bedroom suite. Package includes daily breakfast for two, romantic candlelit beachside dinner for two at pureocean and welcome turn-down service with flickering bedside white candles, petal-strewn bed, chilled bottle of champagne in a keepsake souvenir wine cooler bag, two souvenir champagne flutes and chocolate or tropical fruits

Booking Window: Now through December 23, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through December 23, 2017

Redeem: www.diviresorts.com/divi-aruba-phoenix-weddings

Resort Name: Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

Offer: Five-night all-inclusive ($1983) or seven-night ($2723) all-inclusive romance packages in an oceanfront of golf course view one-bedroom suite. Unlimited food and drinks, romantic candlelit dinner for two at Windows on Aruba, and welcome turn-down service with flickering bedside white candles, petal-strewn bed, chilled bottle of champagne in a keepsake souvenir wine cooler bag, two souvenir champagne flutes and chocolate or tropical fruits

Booking Window: Now through December 23, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through December 23, 2017

Redeem: www.diviresorts.com/divi-village-weddings

Resort Name: Divi Aruba All Inclusive

Offer: Ocean view or Beachside accommodations for two adults with king or queen bed and patio or balcony, complimentary night anniversary certificate, candlelight dinner for two, bottle of champagne and a remembrance gift

Booking Window: June 30 through July 31, 2017

Travel Dates: August 1-15, 2017

Redeem: Use code ArubaVow at https://www.diviaruba.com

Resort Name: Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Offer: Celebration Package - includes one celebration bottle of sparkling wine per room and full breakfast buffet daily for two and late check out up to 2 p.m. if available

Booking Window: Now through December 21, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through December 21, 2017

Redeem: http://hilton.com

Resort Name: Holiday Inn Resort Aruba - Beach Resort & Casino

Offer: Accommodations in a King size bed or two double beds, three delicious meals daily for two adults: full breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited resort brand liquors, $125 USD credit at Etnika Spa per room per stay and a 25% discount at Pelican Adventures

Booking Window: Open

Travel Dates: Month of August

Redeem: http://www.holidayarubaresort.com

Resort Name: Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Offer: Renew Your Love Package - deluxe Ocean View Room with private balcony or patio, fresh flowers in your room, chilled bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, breakfast in bed (once per stay), relaxing couples massage at Spa del Sol and a romantic dinner for two at The Chophouse or Ike’s Bistro

Booking Window: Open

Travel Dates: Now through December 21, 2017

Redeem: Email reserve@manchebo.com

Resort Name: The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

Offer: Renew Your I Do’s (offer includes overnight accommodations and renewal of vows) – offer includes non-denominational minister service, symbolic marriage certificate, ceremony on the Eternity Bridge, gazebo décor, couple’s bouquet and matching boutonniere, coordination services of the ceremony, silver Chiavari chairs, 1.5 hour photography, four-night accommodations for two, buffet breakfast for two guests daily at Solanio, special turndown amenity, 50-minute couples massage (once per stay) and a romantic dinner on the beach for two

Booking Window: Open

Travel Dates: Now through September 20, 2017

Redeem: Link to reserve this offer: http://www.ritzcarlton.com

Resort Name: Tierra del Sol Resort

Offer: Receive 25% discount for a maximum of 4 people in a 2-bedroom Villa with your own private pool and daily maid service. Also included is a $100 Spa Credit, $100 Restaurant Credit, 50% off Golf fees, and free use of the Clubhouse Facility’s pool, fitness centre, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and tennis court

Booking Window: Now through August 8, 2017

Travel Dates: Now through August 8, 2017

Redeem: Use code TDSIDO when making a reservation

Resort Name: Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino

Offer: Stay 5 nights and pay for 4 in a standard and premium one-bedroom suite with a king size bed for double occupancy

Booking Window: June 3 through August 3, 2017

Travel Dates: August 3 through August 11, 2017

Redeem: Use promo code IDo4ever at https://app.thebookingbutton.com

Social Media Contest: One complimentary stay for four nights/five days in a Premium One Bedroom suite for two adults for the “Renew Your I Do’s” Social Media contest. Winners must post about their stay on social media pages including but not limited to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter communicating with the hashtag #troparuba

Stay tuned for more event details at aruba.com/arubaido and enjoy inspiration from real destination weddings at weddings.aruba.com.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba — One happy island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Nestled in the southern Caribbean outside the fringes of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami, a four-hour flight from New York City and boasts year-round cooling trade winds with an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers and everyone in between a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba’s natural pool— accessible only by foot or off-road vehicle. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach and cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for both first-time guests and loyal visitors.