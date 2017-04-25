Aruba Beach Club Honors Employees with elegant 40th Anniversary Celebration

When it was built, Aruba Beach Club was the #8 timeshare in the world and the first outside USA territory. Today, the resort prides itself on 85 loyal employees and 3,000 members. The resort enjoys a multi-generational guest profile, and some of the guests have been vacationing there, every year, since infancy.

Employees were welcomed to the party by vice chairman of the board Cindy Martorella, who spoke on behalf of board members and management. In her remarks, Martorella stated: “ This occasion would not be possible without all of your hard work and dedicated service throughout the years. It is because of the integrity of our ABC family that we have come this far, and we look forward to many more years ahead.”

Martorella went on to express grateful appreciation for work done, and for the many smiles and fond memories employees helped create with many acts of kindness towards guests.

She went on to praise the closeness of guests and staffers and the family atmosphere in the resort, resulting in many friendships and joy at the workplace.

Members of management, with general Manager Farida Mansur at the helm then went on to recognize laundry manager Farida Larosa Fargo for her 39 years of uninterrupted service, with a giant flower bouquet.

A toast for the next 40 years, concluded the official part of the evening.

The party continued with an excellent dinner buffet and dancing with the Delicious band.