Aruba JRs dedicate their first trophy to Paradise Beach Villas & Freddy Albertus

Sanaa reports that this is the first baseball team under the Aruba Juniors organization, known for basketball excellence. The team, baptized as Aruba Juniors /Paradise Beach Villas, was formed September 1st, 2017, and consists of fifteen 11 and 12-year-old players, managed by Severo "Chaco" Hernandes, and two coaches, Way-Kit and Omar.

They played 20 games this season, won 13, tied 2 and became the champions. They dedicated their first trophy to the resort, stating it is the first of many.

The players surprised Albertus during the Manager’s Cocktail Party at the resort as they showed up in their uniforms to present the trophy to their sponsors.

Albertus who can usually detect a conspiracy, was totally taken by surprise and appreciated the gesture.

Seen here, the players, guests and members of management, as the trophy changes hands.

We wish the team a lot of success in the upcoming games. A number of players have already been selected for the Aruba national team and will participate in an upcoming World Series Tournament.

Albertus reports, that it is the first team the resort has ever sponsored, and it gives him great pleasure to serve the community in that way, and make sure kids are busy and off the street during the hours of the afternoon.