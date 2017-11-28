Language
Map of Aruba
    ARUBA MARRIOTT & THE RITZ-CARLTON ARUBA SUPPORT THE SPLASH & DASH KIDS RACE

    ARUBA MARRIOTT & THE RITZ-CARLTON ARUBA SUPPORT THE SPLASH & DASH KIDS RACE
    Nov. 28, 2017
    Kids Splash and Dash

    Challenge Aruba Triathlon 2017 organized a kids edition race during this year’s event called Splash & Dash.

    The Aruba Marriott and the Ritz-Carlton, Aruba were honored to co-sponsor this event to promote wellness and well-being among youngsters. The event took place on a beautiful Saturday morning on the beach area between the hotels. The kids arrived excited for the race which included running and swimming and ended the race with an even bigger smile, happy and proud of themselves for their accomplishment.

