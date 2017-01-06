Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    ARUBA MARRIOTT CARE FOUNDATION ORGANIZED A CHRISTMAS BRUNCH FOR THE CLIENTS OF FUNDACION PA NOS COMUNIDAD

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    ARUBA MARRIOTT CARE FOUNDATION ORGANIZED A CHRISTMAS BRUNCH FOR THE CLIENTS OF FUNDACION PA NOS COMUNIDAD
    Jan. 6, 2017
    aruba_marriott_care_foundation_christmas_brunch_fpnc_2.jpg

    Recently the Aruba Marriott Care Foundation together with collaboration of Aruba Marriott employees, volunteers and Kiwanis Young Professionals Aruba, organized a Christmas Brunch for the clients of Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad.

    “Gaita”  entertained the group while they enjoyed their Christmas meal and the kids had fun with face painting. Volunteers of Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad as well as associates from the Aruba Marriott were all helping out to make the event a memorable one.

    aruba_marriott_care_foundation_christmas_brunch_fpnc_3.jpg

    Santa Claus dropped by to greet the kids and hand out presents and each family received a box of commodities to take home, which was collected and prepared by the associates of the Aruba Marriott during the month of December.

    aruba_marriott_care_foundation_christmas_brunch_fpnc_3.jpg

    Tags:
    Aruba Marriott Care Foundation
    Christmas Brunch
    Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad