ARUBA MARRIOTT CARE FOUNDATION ORGANIZED A CHRISTMAS BRUNCH FOR THE CLIENTS OF FUNDACION PA NOS COMUNIDAD

“Gaita” entertained the group while they enjoyed their Christmas meal and the kids had fun with face painting. Volunteers of Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad as well as associates from the Aruba Marriott were all helping out to make the event a memorable one.

Santa Claus dropped by to greet the kids and hand out presents and each family received a box of commodities to take home, which was collected and prepared by the associates of the Aruba Marriott during the month of December.