    ARUBA MARRIOTT HOSTS “LIKE A LOCAL” PRESS TRIP

    Aug. 29, 2017
    The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invited a group of US media for a press trip with a special local theme.

    The itinerary showcased the authentic elements of Aruba that make a visit to the island and the Aruba Marriott Resort so special. The “Like a Local” press trip itinerary highlighted activities and meals that are signature to the island. As cuisine is a large part of the island’s identity and on the trip, the group dined at Atardi for a toes-in-the-sand dinner with many seafood specialties, La Vista for a sampling of Aruban dishes buffet-style prepared by the chefs, as well as Linda’s Dutch Pancake House and The West Deck for signature local dishes. During the trip, attendees also participated in activities that showed off the culture of Aruba including visiting the Aruba Aloe Farm, adventuring through the rugged side of the island through an excursion with De Palm Tours to the Natural Pool, windsurfing class at Vela Aruba and exploring the trendy neighborhood of San Nicolas for a specially-curated excursion which featured stops at the Museum of Industry, colorful murals by artists, Cosecha, and Charlie’s Bar. Participating journalists represented Mc Clatchy Publishing, Tribune Newspapers, Caribbean Living, Swanky Retreats, Points North Atlanta, Facilities & Destinations and Prevue.

    Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
    Press Trip