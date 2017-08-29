ARUBA MARRIOTT INNOVATES POOLSIDE WITH SNAPPYSCREEN

With SnappyScreen, you select your height and choose your SPF (15, 30, or 40) on an interactive touchscreen. Nozzles spray you with a very fine mist of sunscreen as the base rotates ensuring complete coverage from the sun’s harmful rays. SnappyScreen is completely self-automated providing guests with the opportunity to receive full-body coverage in less than 10 seconds without any assistance.

The sunscreen, SunStyles by SnappyScreen, is a UVA/UVB broad-spectrum, hypoallergenic, alcohol-free, oxybenzone-free, and paraben-free formula, unlike other sprayable sunscreen on the market. It does not affect your bathing suit and is reef-safe. Kristen McClellan, Founder and CEO, came up with the idea for SnappyScreen on her own family vacation after watching her sister manually apply sunscreen for 20 minutes and still miss several spots. Realizing there had to be a better way, she spent years designing a sunscreen system that will guarantee full body sunscreen coverage in seconds.

The Aruba Marriott team is very pleased to have partnered with SnappyScreen to innovate the pool deck and promote sunsafety for guests by introducing a fun and easy way to apply sunscreen.