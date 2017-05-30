Aruba Marriott Resort Invited Its Loyal Customers to Experience an Out of This World Event

Bringing together business leaders and representatives around the island along with local press members, the celebratory event signified Marriott’s continued appreciation of its valued relationships with its local customers.

During the event guests savored in an exquisite lay of hors d'oeuvres that were both pleasing to the eyes as well as to the taste buds. The Aruba Marriott’s culinary team led by Executive Chef Romeo Penacino made sure to make a statement with their excellent display of catering services. The local icon Nutzbeatz and ‘N Fuzion band did a fantastic job entertaining the invitees who danced the night away in galaxy.

The Aruba Marriott Resort partnered up with Elite Productions and Perfect Team Event Planner to truly make this Intergalactic Gala an out of this world event.