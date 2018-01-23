Language
Map of Aruba
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Aruba Marriott Resort Launch Newly Refreshed Guest Rooms
    Jan. 23, 2018
    premium_ocean_view_-_king_bed_small Marriott Resort

    The Aruba Marriott Resort is pleased to launch their newly updated guest rooms which have recently undergone a soft goods renovation.

    The upgrades included changing the beds to more modern floating style beds, repainting the walls a contemporary sky blue color, upgrading all the light fixtures, reupholstering the furniture of the sitting area, and entirely new desks, desk chairs and desk lamps. Additionally, the bathroom wall mirrors have also been upgraded to a more up-to-date style with lights built in and new standing showers have been installed in the king bed guest rooms.

    The new look and feel of the guest rooms is fully aligned  with the recent enhancements of the lobby and represents the overall hotel’s upgrades beautifully.

    bath_crop_small Marriott Resort

