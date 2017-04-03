Aruba Marriott Resort proudly supported Animal Relief Foundation’s 1st annual charity golf event

In addition to sponsoring this great cause, the Aruba Marriott Resort participated in the tournament with a team of four players; Mr. Tom Calame (Complex GM), Leslie Prea (Hotel Manager), Raymond Habibe (Complex Director of Finance) and Ligenne Trimon (Product Director Sales & Marketing).

This was Animal Relief Foundation’s 1st annual charity golf event held at Tierra del Sol and aimed at creating awareness and generating funds to control and eliminate the stray dog and cat population on the island by educating the community, steralization and finding permanent homes for homeless dogs and cats through adoption.