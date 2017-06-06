Language
Map of Aruba
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Aruba Marriott Resort Recognized as One of the Best Hotels for Families in 2017
    Jun. 6, 2017
    BY FAMILY VACATION CRITIC

    The Aruba Marriot Resort & Stellaris Casino has recently been recognized by Family Vacation Critic, TripAdvisor’s family travel site, as one of the best hotels for families in 2017.

    Family Vacation Critic has released its annual list of the best hotels for families in 15 regions across the globe. Every hotel recognized has met a strict list of family-specific criteria, having been highly-rated by family travelers and personally vetted by Family Vacation Critic’s team of family travel experts.

    Tags:
    Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
    tripadvisor
    Family Vacation Critic