ARUBA MARRIOTT RESORT REVEALS ITS NEW ASSOCIATE CAFETERIA

Associates can now enjoy an inviting and relaxing lunch space with a brand new paint job, refurbished furniture, new lighting, new kitchen equipment and stunning associate photography on the walls.

Together with local photographer Dwight Jimenez, the hotel created a beautiful wallpaper collage of associate photos taken in black and white with touches of red, which is the main Marriott Hotel color palette. Each photo highlights the company’s values as well as its brilliant hosting standards.

Additionally, associates can now enjoy a better air ventilation system and healthier food options as the culinary team is working hard every day to prepare healthy lunch options for the associates. A ribbon cutting event took place together with members of the Executive Team to officially unveil the new cafeteria to the associates.