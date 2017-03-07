Aruba Marriott Welcomes Gelato & Co. Cremeria Italiana

Gelato and Co. Cremeria Italiana at the Aruba Marriott Resort is the fifth location in the Caribbean to open its doors after Grand Cayman, San Juan and Panama. The gelato is prepared daily using the finest ingredients, without using any preservatives or food colorings ensuring its pure taste and flavor.

Gelato lovers have over 15 different flavors to choose from, such as fan favorites like Pistachio and Chocolate. Gelato and Co., also boasts on having a variety of tasty toppings to choose from, such as roasted hazelnuts, cookies and Nutella sauce. For those looking for a healthier option, the fruit sorbets are a sure bet, made using fresh fruits. Those with a larger sweet tooth must try the Gelato popsicle, which is dipped in white or milk chocolate and covered with toppings for an extra delicious dessert.

Gelato and Co. Cremeria Italiana is located in the main lobby at the Aruba Marriott Resort and is open daily from 10AM to midnight. The Aruba Marriott Resort invites one and all to come try a delicious gelato at Gelato and Co.