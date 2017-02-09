Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Aruba Ray's Comedy Show is Back at the Marriott Resort
    Feb. 9, 2017
    Ray Ellin Stand Up Comedian at Aruba Marriott

    Aruba Ray's Comedy Show; live standup comedy featuring America's top comedians. The show was rated #1 on TripAdvisor and named as one of USA Today’s “10 Best”! The shows will begin on February 16th and end on March 16th.

    There are three comedians on each show. All comedians have major television and film credits; The Tonight Show, Letterman Show, Conan O’Brien, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, HBO, etc. The shows are at the Amsterdam Ballroom at the Marriott Resort. It is suggested to buy tickets in advance, they can be purchased in advance at www.ArubaComedy.com or at the Amsterdam Ballroom showroom door starting at 7:30pm, (subject to availability).

    Call +297-520-6225 or +297-749-4363 for more information.

