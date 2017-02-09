Aruba Ray's Comedy Show is Back at the Marriott Resort

There are three comedians on each show. All comedians have major television and film credits; The Tonight Show, Letterman Show, Conan O’Brien, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, HBO, etc. The shows are at the Amsterdam Ballroom at the Marriott Resort. It is suggested to buy tickets in advance, they can be purchased in advance at www.ArubaComedy.com or at the Amsterdam Ballroom showroom door starting at 7:30pm, (subject to availability).

Call +297-520-6225 or +297-749-4363 for more information.

Click on below image to download the flyer: