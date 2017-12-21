Aruba resort owner, noted environmentalist named 2017 Caribbean hotelier of the year

The Caribbean Journal editorial team shared this with readers, “Biemans, the owner and managing director of the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort on Eagle Beach in Aruba, has long set a standard for hotel innovation, from an emphasis on technology to a seriously forward-thinking commitment to being green. Biemans’ Bucuti & Tara is an example of exquisite hotel management and design to the rest of the Caribbean. And it’s a testament to his vision.”

Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest online presence covering the Caribbean. The go-to media outlet’s annual awards celebrate the best in travel including destinations, airlines, hotels and the people who continue to make the region a beacon for travelers.

Biemans’ all-encompassing commitment to the guests of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, his island home of Aruba and protecting the endangered environment has been his life’s work for decades. Under his direction, Bucuti & Tara is the World's Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort per Green Globe while simultaneously being the No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean according to Trip Advisor.

The resort founder’s passion is evident. He actively engages with resort guests whether it’s strolling the grounds, working side-by-side during monthly beach clean-ups or personally responding to every comment and TripAdvisor review, all 4,705 and counting. On-island initiatives include the installation of Aruba’s largest private sector solar panel grid for clean energy and the successful spay and neutering program, Stimami Sterilisami, that has provided 5,500 surgeries to-date. Off-island he travels the world learning new hospitality and environmental best practices, and sharing his own as a trusted panelist at major sustainability forums such as the United Nations Forum for World Tourism Day this past Sept. 27.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by Caribbean Journal as the 2017 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year especially being recognized for helping to show a commitment to our community, guests, and environment are mutually inclusive,” says Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort and noted environmentalist. “I welcome the opportunity to work alongside others in their endeavors for the same, and I thank all my amazing Bucuti associates who help create the memorable vacations our guests enjoy.”

Learn more by visiting Bucuti.com.