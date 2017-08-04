Language
Map of Aruba
    Aruba says “Masha Danki“ to loyal visitors

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Aug. 4, 2017
    Caribbean Palm Village Honoring

    Recently, Darline S. de Cuba had the great pleasure to honor a group of loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba as Emerald Ambassadors at their home away from home.

    The honorees were Mr. Maxwell Cooperman resident of Manchester New Jersey, Mr. Charles & Annette Hotham residents of New Gloucester Maine, Mr. Dennis & Kathleen Leck residents of Pennsylvania Addison, Mr. Matthew Leck resident of Addison Pennsylvania. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture Mr. O. Oduber as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mislady Fingal conducted the Ceremony at Caribbean Palm Village Resort. Top reasons for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality. Congratulations to all, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.

