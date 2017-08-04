Aruba says “Masha Danki“ to loyal visitors

The honorees were Mr. Maxwell Cooperman resident of Manchester New Jersey, Mr. Charles & Annette Hotham residents of New Gloucester Maine, Mr. Dennis & Kathleen Leck residents of Pennsylvania Addison, Mr. Matthew Leck resident of Addison Pennsylvania. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture Mr. O. Oduber as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mislady Fingal conducted the Ceremony at Caribbean Palm Village Resort. Top reasons for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality. Congratulations to all, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.