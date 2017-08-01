Aruba Tourism Authority honored a group of Loyal Visitors at Casa del Mar

The honorees were Mr. Jack & Mrs. Cathy Mulligan resident of Ocean Isle NC and Mr. Robert & Mrs. Virginia Tirrell resident of New Hampshire Hampton.

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority presented the certificate together with Shahaira Morris represented Casa del Mar. Top reasons for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and Friendly Aruban Hospitality.