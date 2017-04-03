Aruba Tourism Authority honored a group of Loyal Visitors at Renaissance Ocean Suites

Honorees were:

Mr. Dorsey & Mrs. Carmela Michael 15 years

Mr. Martin Mintz 35 years

Ms. Darline de Cuba representing the Aruba Tourism Authority, Visitors care Liaison and Ms. Meredith Vinck of Renaissance Ocean Club bestowed the certificate of Emerald Ambassador and Goodwill Ambassadors and handed some presents to the honorees and thanked them for choosing Aruba as their vacation destination and as their home away from home for so many years on behalf of the Government of Aruba.

Visitors stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, safety and most of all the people.