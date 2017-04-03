Language
Map of Aruba
    Aruba Tourism Authority honored a group of Loyal Visitors at Renaissance Ocean Suites

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Apr. 3, 2017
    honoring_at_renaissance_ocean_suites.jpg

    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority honored Goodwill Ambassadors and Emerald Ambassador of Aruba as a token of appreciation for visiting the island for more than 20 and more consecutive years.

    Honorees were:

    Mr. Dorsey & Mrs. Carmela Michael 15 years

    Mr. Martin Mintz  35 years

    Ms. Darline de Cuba representing the Aruba Tourism Authority, Visitors care Liaison and Ms. Meredith Vinck of Renaissance Ocean Club bestowed the certificate of Emerald Ambassador and Goodwill Ambassadors and handed some presents to the honorees and thanked them for choosing Aruba as their vacation destination and as their home away from home for so many years on behalf of the Government of Aruba.

    honoring_at_renaissance_ocean_suites2.jpghonoring_at_renaissance_ocean_suites2.jpg

    Visitors stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, safety and most of all the people.

