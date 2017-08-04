Aruba Tourism Authority honored loyal and friendly visitors as Distinguished Visitors of Aruba

The honorees are Mr. Robert & Mrs. Barbara Fleming, Ms. Noelle De Martini and Ms. Elle De Martini resident of New York, Ms. Amanda Karas resident of Smithtown New York. The honorees are members of Renaissance Ocean Club and have been enjoying the island every year. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 20 years consecutive. The main reasons why they keep coming back to Aruba are the friendly people, the beaches, the beautiful weather, and the local food. The Certificate was presented by Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority in presence of Mr. Tino Daal at Renaissance Hotel.