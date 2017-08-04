Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Aruba Tourism Authority honored loyal and friendly visitors as Distinguished Visitors of Aruba

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Aruba Tourism Authority honored loyal and friendly visitors as Distinguished Visitors of Aruba
    Aug. 4, 2017
    La Quinta Beach Aruba distinguished visitors

    Recently Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring loyal and friendly visitors.

    The honorees are Mr. Robert & Mrs. Barbara Fleming, Ms. Noelle De Martini and Ms. Elle De Martini resident of New York, Ms. Amanda Karas resident of Smithtown New York. The honorees are members of Renaissance Ocean Club and have been enjoying the island every year. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 20 years consecutive. The main reasons why they keep coming back to Aruba are the friendly people, the beaches, the beautiful weather, and the local food. The Certificate was presented by Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority in presence of Mr. Tino Daal at Renaissance Hotel.

    Tags:
    Distinguished Visitors
    Renaissance Ocean Club
    Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino