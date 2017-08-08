Aruba Tourism Authority honored loyal visitors at Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino

Honorees were Ismael Rojo & Maria Loiacono, residents of Buenos Aires Argentina, Periklis & Vicenta Golas, residents Dumont New Jersey. Mr. Darline de Cuba representing the Aruba Tourism Authority and members of Tropicana bestowed the certificate of the Ambassadors and handed some presents to the honorees and thanked them for choosing Aruba as their vacation destination and as their home away from home for so many years on behalf of the Government of Aruba. The honorees stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, safety and most of all the people.