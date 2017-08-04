Language
Map of Aruba
    Aruba Tourism Authority honors Distinguished Visitors at Marriott Ocean Club

    Aug. 4, 2017
    Distinguished visitors Marriott Ocean Club Aruba

    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority honored Mr. Harry Jay & Mrs. Lori Merle Myers together with daughters Ms. Danielle Renaye and Ms. Samantha Leigh Myers.

    They are resident of Boston and were honored as Distinguished Visitors of Aruba as a token of appreciation for visiting the island for more than 10 to 20 consecutive years. Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing the Aruba Tourism Authority, Visitors care Liaison bestowed the certificate of Distinguished Visitors to the honorees on behalf of the Government of Aruba. Ms. De Cuba thanked them for choosing Aruba as their vacation destination and as their home away from home for so many years. The visitors stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, safety and most of all the people. Mr. Henry Franken was presented at the ceremony at Marriott Ocean Club.

