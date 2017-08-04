Language
Map of Aruba
    Aruba Tourism Authority honors loyal and friendly visitors at Manchebo Beach Resort

    Aug. 4, 2017
    Loyal Visitors Manchebo Beach Resort Aruba

    Recently, The Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a group of loyal and friendly visitors in Aruba as Goodwill Ambassadors.

    The honorees are Mr. John & Mrs. Tamara Frye resident of Winchester Virginia. The honorees are members of Manchebo Beach Resort and have been enjoying the island every year. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 and 20 or more consecutive years. The certificate was presented by Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Rita Van Vollevelde Asst. Gen Manager and Mrs. Deborah Hassell Front Desk Manager and Mrs. Lidia Halley Sales & Marketing.

    Top reason for returning provided are the people they met for so many years ("resort staff vacationers that we consider family"), magnificent beach "Can’t be anywhere more perfect", and "second home for us, never had a bad experience here."

