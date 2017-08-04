The honorees are Mr. John & Mrs. Tamara Frye resident of Winchester Virginia. The honorees are members of Manchebo Beach Resort and have been enjoying the island every year. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 and 20 or more consecutive years. The certificate was presented by Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Rita Van Vollevelde Asst. Gen Manager and Mrs. Deborah Hassell Front Desk Manager and Mrs. Lidia Halley Sales & Marketing.

Top reason for returning provided are the people they met for so many years ("resort staff vacationers that we consider family"), magnificent beach "Can’t be anywhere more perfect", and "second home for us, never had a bad experience here."