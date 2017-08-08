Language
Map of Aruba
    Aruba Tourism Authority honors loyal visitors of the island at La Quinta

    Aruba Tourism Authority honors loyal visitors of the island at La Quinta
    Aug. 8, 2017
    Honored guests La Quinta Aruba

    Recently, Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure to honor loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba as Goodwill Ambassadors and Emerald Ambassador visitors at their home away from home at La Quinta Beach Resort.

    The honorees were, Mr. Steven & Mrs. Denielle Schefers residents of New York honored as 23 years consecutive and Mrs. Denielle Schefers as Emerald Ambassador of the Island coming to Aruba for 36 years consecutive. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority presented the certificate together with representative of La Quinta Beach Resort. Top reasons for returning provided by the visitors consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and Friendly Aruban Hospitality.

    Tags:
    Goodwill Ambassadors
    Emerald Ambassador
    La Quinta Beach Resort