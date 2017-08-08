Aruba Tourism Authority honors loyal visitors of the island at La Quinta

The honorees were, Mr. Steven & Mrs. Denielle Schefers residents of New York honored as 23 years consecutive and Mrs. Denielle Schefers as Emerald Ambassador of the Island coming to Aruba for 36 years consecutive. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority presented the certificate together with representative of La Quinta Beach Resort. Top reasons for returning provided by the visitors consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and Friendly Aruban Hospitality.