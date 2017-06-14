Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Aruba Wine and Dine (AWD) replaces plastic straws with bio-degradable ones

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Aruba Wine and Dine (AWD) replaces plastic straws with bio-degradable ones
    Jun. 14, 2017
    Aruba Wine and Dine

    Festive cocktails will look the same at the restaurants of Aruba Wine and Dine (AWD) in the future, but there will be a big difference: from now on the new straws that are used are bio-degradable and therefore not harmful for the environment. In this way the restaurants will take a step towards a `greener' world; we hope that other restaurants, bars and private persons will follow this example.

    Moomba Beach

    The idea behind the bio-degradable straws is simple: start with small steps and many small steps together make giant ones in the fight against pollution. The plastic straws, which often blew away into the ocean or were thrown away carelessly, were very harmful for turtles and other sea life, often causing death. They are now a thing of the past at the AWD restaurants, such as MooMba Beach, Hadicurari, Salt & Pepper, Fishes & More, Dragonfly, Tango Argentine Grill, the Sopranos Piano Bar and Café the Plaza. This a great initiative which will hopefully be followed with enthusiasm by many others.

    Aruba Wine and Dine

    Tags:
    Biodegradable
    Sustainability
    Aruba Wine and Dine