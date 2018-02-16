Aruban appointed as the new vice president of Sales & marketing operations for the Caribbean & Latin America at Marriott international

In her new role Antoinette will oversee the Area Directors of Sales & Marketing for the region, and she will maintain her responsibilities for the Caribbean. In addition, she will be the Luxury Lead for the Discipline as part of the Luxury Team. “Antoinette brings extensive experience from years in the Caribbean & Latin America Region and has been an outstanding performer as Area Director of Sales & Marketing in multiple occasions and markets. It is her passion for the Caribbean and Luxury that are key ingredients for her success”, shared Alex Fiz – Regional Vice President – Sales & Marketing – Caribbean & Latin America.

Because of her passion for people and creating long lasting relationships, Antoinette – born and raised in Aruba - knew since the start of her professional career that she wanted to be part of the hotel industry. She started with the Marriott in 2005 as Senior Sales Manager at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and was later promoted to Director of Sales and to Director of Sales & Marketing of the hotel. At an early stage, Antoinette identified herself with Marriott’s company values and culture, which were the key factors that encouraged her to stay and grow with the company. “I admire Mr. Marriott and what his family has done for the hospitality industry as well as for the associates and their communities. Whenever asked, I am very proud to say that I work for Marriott International.”

In 2013, Antoinette moved from her native island Aruba to Florida to transition as Area Director of Sales & Marketing for the South America region with Marriott International Inc. and as of 2014 Antoinette has been overlooking the Sales & Marketing Discipline for the Caribbean, as Area Director of Sales and Marketing. Antoinette graduated from Boston College in Massachusetts, with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. She is married with two daughters and enjoys spending her free time traveling with her family and especially watching her girls at the pool while they practice and compete in their favorite sport of swimming.

Antoinette is a brilliant example of an Aruban woman who started her career as a young professional on the island and has built an impressive international career because of her hard work and strong determination to grow. This shows that even though she comes from a small island, her perseverance has opened many doors for her internationally and got her the opportunity to grow within a multinational company. According to Antoinette, in order for young professionals to be successful, they must to be eager to learn about the different aspects of the hotel and tourism industry, as growth will come naturally, “Everything in life comes at the right time, and one must work hard, be curious, listen and learn, take risks, and not be afraid to ask for help. The more you know the more valuable you will be. Find your passion and take the opportunity to travel the world, explore and expand your boundaries”, Antoinette shared.

Looking at the future, Antoinette feels incredibly fulfilled with this milestone she has reached in her career and for the first time doesn’t have anything else planned in the immediate future. She knows that at some point she would like to come back to her ‘One Happy Island’ and find a way to continue her career with Marriott.